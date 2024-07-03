Medium readers and writers can read this heartfelt story for free with my friend link.

Brenda Mahler said “married at 19 and still in love at 60.” [ source ]

Review of “Marriage and Love ’Til Death Do Us Part”

When I was having my early cup of coffee on 1 July morning here in Melbourne, Australia, when it was still June 30th in the United States of America, I received a FaceTime call from my dear friend Aiden (Owner of Illumination Gaming).

He greeted me with his usual enthusiasm, “Mike, do you have a minute?” I chuckled and replied, “Yes mate, I have thousands of minutes for you. Spill the beans.”

Aiden, with a sense of urgency in his voice, explained, “Mate, there are over 2000 drafts in the ILLUMINATION queue, and it’s my last day. I wanna nominate just one piece as my final contribution and delight a writer to make our readers happy. Can you please be a lamb and choose your favorite story and tell me why you loved it?”

Having already reviewed 500 drafts the previous day and marking several for Dr. Yildiz’s consideration, I knew the perfect story to recommend. Among those 500, one piece stood out, not just for its narrative but for its profound impact — “Marriage and Love ’Til Death Do Us Part” penned by Brenda Mahler.

I chose it because this story is a masterful blend of drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion, capturing the essence of a lifelong journey of love.

It begins in May 1980, with a senior in high school who encounters a 1969 midnight black Camaro and its intriguing driver, Randy. From that serendipitous meeting, a series of adventurous dates unfolds, each filled with unexpected twists that test the resilience and determination of the young couple.

The author’s vivid recounting of their early days is captivating and relatable. From a near collision on their first date to a fiery mishap on the second and even an arrest on the third, each anecdote is a testament to the power of perseverance and humor in the face of adversity. These stories entertain and inspire, showing how love can thrive amidst chaos and uncertainty.

What truly makes this story special was its transition from youthful exuberance to the deep, enduring bond forged over 43 years of marriage.

Brenda reflects on their journey with Randy, sharing intimate moments and life lessons that resonate with anyone who has experienced the ups and downs of a long-term relationship. The narrative is filled with humor, wisdom, and genuine affection that makes the reader feel like a part of their story.

As an elderly retired scientist and volunteer editor, I find this story particularly meaningful. It reminds us that our most incredible adventures often come from the simplest moments and that true love is built on a foundation of shared experiences, laughter, and unwavering support. Brenda’s ability to find humor in the mundane and strength in the face of challenges is a lesson we can all learn from.

When I shared my thoughts with Aiden, he was enthusiastic about editing and nominating this piece. His ability to craft compelling pitches to influence curators never ceases to amaze me.

I was confident that his final nomination would not only delight the chosen writer and curators but also bring immense joy to our readers, especially Friends of Medium who pay the premium price.

I said Aiden “Marriage and Love ’Til Death Do Us Part” is a captivating, intriguing, dramatic, and inspiring tale that celebrates the beauty of enduring love. It is a testament to the power of resilience, humor, and unwavering commitment.

Then, Aiden asked if I could send him an email with the details so he could craft a pitch after reading and editing the story. I promptly sent the email, including an elaborate version of my review as there was only a few hours left before the termination of his contract. I framed it as a story for you to help introduce this masterpiece below.

Aiden’t Pitch of Brenda’s Story as His Last Nomination

First, let me introduce what Aiden wrote about it, leveraging my email as an executive pitch to increase its chance of boosting. I admire his advanced communication skills at an executive level as a filmmaker and media consultant in Australia.

He mailed his pitch back to me and our chief editor and boost nominator, Dr Mehmet Yildiz, for approval before nominating it. Aiden gave me permission to use it to enrich my story.

“Hi, I nominate this as my last one due to its impactful and nuanced portrayal of a lifelong romance that captures the essence of love, resilience, and humor. The narrative’s credibility is enhanced by her personal experiences, making it authentic and relatable. The creativity in combining moments of joy, struggle, and unexpected humor adds a unique touch. The writing style is engaging, articulate, and filled with vivid imagery, which makes the story memorable. Its relevance is depicted by themes of enduring love, personal growth, & the importance of humor in relationships. It deserves a boost as it is constructive, offering insights into maintaining a loving relationship through life’s challenges. The content quality and the heartfelt articulation make it a compelling read for anyone interested in stories of love and perseverance. Goodbye & the best.”

Here is the elaborated version of my review of the story which I sent to Aiden as a volunteer editor and curator of ILLUMINATION publications

As an elderly, retired public health consultant and volunteer editor with a life brimming with experiences, I find myself deeply resonating with the stories that remind us of the beautiful, chaotic dance of love and marriage.

Today, I want to share my appreciation for a heartwarming and humorous tale encapsulating a lifelong partnership’s essence — “Marriage and Love ’Til Death Do Us Part.”

This story is a nostalgic journey back to the summer of 1980, capturing the spirit of youthful exuberance and the blossoming of a relationship that defied the odds. The author’s vivid recollection of meeting Randy by the curb, their adventures in the midnight black 1969 Camaro, and their trials together evoke a profound nostalgia. It reminds me of the early days of my own marriage, filled with uncertainties, risks, and the joy of discovering a soulmate.

What struck me most was the author’s candid portrayal of the imperfections and unpredictability of life.

From narrowly escaping a collision on their first date to dealing with a fiery trunk on the second and even bailing Randy out of jail — these anecdotes are a testament to the resilience and humor needed to sustain a relationship. Rather than deterring them, each mishap strengthened their bond, highlighting the importance of perseverance and laughter in the face of adversity.

The narrative beautifully transitions from the thrill of young love to the depth of a 43-year marriage. The author’s reflection on how their relationship has grown stronger over the decades, sharing intimate moments and life lessons, is truly inspiring. It’s a gentle reminder that love, in its truest form, is about weathering the storms together and finding joy in the everyday moments.

For those who have navigated the winding roads of marriage, this story will resonate deeply. It is a celebration of enduring love, filled with humor and authenticity. I admire the author’s ability to weave humor into this well-crafted story, even in the most trying times. It is a reminder that laughter truly is the best medicine, especially in a long-term relationship.

As I introduce this story to you, my fellow writers and avid readers, I encourage you to draw inspiration from its honesty and warmth.

Let it remind you that our most wondrous stories often come from the simplest moments of our lives. Embrace the imperfections, the unexpected twists, and the laughter that accompanies them. These are the elements that make our tales relatable and memorable.

“Marriage and Love ’Til Death Do Us Part”, in my perspective, is not just a story about a couple’s journey. It is a tribute to the enduring power of love and the importance of humor in our lives.

I encourage you all to read this tale in full and perhaps share your own stories of love and laughter. It is through these shared experiences that we truly connect and find inspiration in one another.

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Stories of love from youth to deathmedium.com

Give a big applause to our guests Brenda & Randy 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Brenda and Randy even attempted doggy style during their intimate times. Like my beloved and me, they hilariously failed! 😂 If you are in need of a good laugh, don’t miss out on this uproarious story! 🐶📖

My Husband’s Attempts at Doggy Style Failed



Share

Conclusions and Actions

Medium’s human curators missed this exceptional story, leaving it hidden from avid readers and seasoned editors like myself. But stories like this have a way of enduring, destined to inspire future generations.

I trust the Medium algorithm won’t censor this story as it did with our health and science pieces, which led me to cancel my FoM membership.

If it does, I have a more formidable consequence in mind for this immature algorithm. To be safe, I will also feature it in the ILLUMINATION Library on Substack, where thousands of eager readers will undoubtedly appreciate its brilliance.

I hope Medium Staff and caring Medium Support team take a look at how bad their algorithm is and gets it fixed soon before it is too late for FoMs. This boost nominated an exceptional story chosen among 2000 drafts that got only 11 views in a publication, followed by 85,000 medium readers.

Though Aiden is no longer a boost nominator, he continues to shine like a bright star in Medium’s ILLUMINATION publications. Aiden supports writers at all levels and also curates both boosted and non-boosted (disadvantaged) stories. Let’s give Aiden a big round of applause for his care, brilliance, and diligence.👏👏👏

Here is what he says in an open letter to his beloved mentor, who is also my wise mentor, the one and only Dr Mehmet Yildiz. Like many stakeholders of this platform I reckon Dr. Yildiz, truly deserves to be the CEO of Medium, but he would never take the job. His mission is far grander — to illuminate society with his research, knowledge, experience, and wisdom.

I Will No Longer Be a Boost Nominator but Still Will Continue Curating Non-Boosted Stories

I Will No Longer Be a Boost Nominator but Still Will Continue Curating Non-Boosted Stories

An open letter to my mentor, Dr. Mehmet Yildiz, Chief Editor of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications, who did not…medium.com

Thank you for reading and allowing this story to touch your hearts as it has touched mine. Please spread the lovely stories.

You can learn more about the challenges of our volunteer editors, publishers, and curators from the attached story by our chief editor.

Patience: ILLUMINATION Backlog Reached 2000+ Submissions and the Future of I-C Uncertain

Due to Medium's stringent limitations and non-responsiveness, our publication, one of the platform’s largest, faces…medium.com

About Me

I am a retired scientist in his mid-70s with several grandkids who keep me going and inspire me to write on this platform. I am also the chief editor of the Health and Science publication on Medium.com. As a giveback activity, I volunteered as an editor for Illumination publications, supporting many new writers. I will be happy to read, publish, and promote your stories. You may connect with me on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Quora, where I share stories I read. You may subscribe to my account to get my stories in your inbox when I post.

Lessons Learned from My Personal Stories



Share