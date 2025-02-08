Here is a copy for those who prefer to read on Medium and engage there.

See! As an elderly, I can now even create attractive images with digital tools on my blog site

Not long ago, I pressed the wrong button and lost days of work. It was painful — it ruined my whole day. A simple mistake, yet it left me feeling frustrated and helpless.

As an older adult struggling with digital skills, I often feel at the mercy of technology. But I refuse to give up. Instead, I approach it with curiosity, a growth mindset, and mindfulness.

If you’ve ever felt lost trying to navigate a new device or overwhelmed by digital tasks, you’re not alone. Despite my kids and grandkids offering plenty of help, I still struggle.

My grandkids tease me sometimes: “Grandpa, you studied for a hundred years, but you can’t even use Snapchat!” I laugh, but deep down, I wish we had gadgets like these in my youth. When I grew up, there wasn’t even a TV — only physical books and the radio for entertainment.

This frustration is what experts call digital learned helplessness — a growing challenge, especially for older adults like me. But here’s the good news: we can overcome it, one step at a time — with patience and mindfulness.

What Is Digital Learned Helplessness?

Have you ever tried to use a new gadget, only to feel so frustrated that you just wanted to give up? That’s digital learned helplessness — when technology feels so confusing or overwhelming that we stop trying altogether.

This idea comes from psychologist Martin Seligman, who studied learned helplessness — a state where people give up on solving problems because past failures made them believe they can’t succeed. It’s like when you keep forgetting your passwords, get locked out of your account, and finally think, “That’s it! I’m done with this nonsense!”

Another challenge is informational learned helplessness, which happens when we’re bombarded with too much or conflicting information online. Ever tried Googling a simple question and ended up more confused than when you started? That’s it in action.

The good news? These feelings aren’t permanent. With the right approach, we can regain control and navigate the digital world with more confidence — one step at a time.

Why Does This Happen to Us — And How Does It Affect Our Mental Health?

Many of us didn’t grow up with digital technology, so adapting to it now feels like learning a new language — without a teacher and with the rules constantly changing!

Meanwhile, younger generations seem to navigate digital spaces effortlessly, tapping and swiping like it’s second nature.

No wonder we sometimes feel frustrated, embarrassed, or even resistant to trying new tech.

But here’s the thing! This struggle isn’t just about technology. It can take a real toll on our mental well-being:

Frustration and stress — Ever tried using a new device, failed miserably, and thought, “Maybe I’m just too old for this”? That’s the exhaustion of repeated failure talking.

Avoidance — Some of us throw in the towel completely. Online banking? No thanks, I’ll stick to cash. But avoiding digital tools can make life harder in the long run.

Dependency on others — Asking our kids or grandkids for help is fine — until we start feeling like a burden. “Can you fix my phone?” turns into “Why do I need to ask for help all the time?”

Isolation — With more services, social events, and even medical appointments moving online, struggling with digital skills can leave us feeling disconnected.

Health concerns — Too much screen time, frustration, and digital overwhelm can impact our well-being. It’s not just about tech but maintaining our independence and peace of mind.

The good news?

We don’t have to let this digital divide control us. With patience, practice, and a bit of humor, we can regain confidence and make technology work for us — without losing our sanity!

Common Situations of Digital Learned Helplessness

I’ve run into plenty of frustrating tech moments, and I’m sure you have too. Here are just a few that might sound familiar:

First, there’s online banking and e-health services. I’ve avoided them more times than I’d like to admit, simply because I was afraid of pressing the wrong button and messing something up. The fear of making a mistake can be enough to stop us from even trying.

Then there’s communication. Whether it’s texting, emailing, or video calling, using a smartphone or computer to stay in touch can feel like trying to tune an old radio — except the dials keep disappearing!

Another struggle is keeping up with constant changes. Just when I figure out how to use an app or website, they go and change everything. Suddenly, the buttons are in different places, the menus make no sense, and I’m back to square one.

And finally, there’s misinformation. The internet is full of advice, but how do we know what’s real and what’s nonsense? Without the right tools to verify sources, it’s easy to fall for misleading claims or outdated information.

If any of these sound familiar, you’re not alone. The good news? There are ways to overcome these challenges without pulling our hair out.

7 Steps to Gain Confidence and Control

Overcoming digital learned helplessness IS possible, and it all comes down to neuroplasticity — our brain’s ability to keep learning, no matter our age. In other words, our brains stay “plastic” until the day we kick the bucket! If that’s not a good reason to keep learning, I don’t know what is.

From my own experience, here are some steps that have helped me and many others regain confidence with technology:

1. Start Small — Don’t try to master everything at once. Begin with one simple task, like sending a text message or opening an email. Small wins build confidence.

2. Be Patient with Yourself — Technology wasn’t built with us in mind, so it’s normal to struggle. Mistakes aren’t failures — they’re just part of the learning process.

3. Get Help — No shame in asking! Family, friends, or even local community groups can help. Many libraries and senior centers offer free digital literacy classes.

4. Use Simple Instructions — Skip the complicated jargon. Look for beginner-friendly guides or video tutorials that explain things step by step.

5. Practice Regularly — Just like learning to drive, the more you practice, the easier it gets. Use technology a little each day to build confidence.

6. Adopt a Growth Mindset — You CAN learn new things, no matter your age. It’s not about being “good at tech”; it’s about being open to learning.

7. Try Digital Coaching — There are fantastic programs and volunteers who offer one-on-one help to guide older adults through the digital world. If you have access to a tech-savvy friend, even better!

The key is to keep at it and remember — you’re not alone in this journey. With time and practice, technology can go from frustrating to actually useful (and maybe even fun).

Final Words

Technology isn’t here to replace us — at least not yet! It’s meant to serve us, not frustrate us. Sure, the digital world can feel overwhelming, but we’re not powerless.

Every time we learn a new digital skill, we’re proving that we CAN adapt. We’re taking back control, one click at a time.

So let’s support each other, stay curious, and remind ourselves that learning never stops.

If you ever feel discouraged, take a deep breath, have a cuppa, and give it another go. You’re not alone in this, and it’s NEVER too late to learn — after all, we’ve been figuring things out our whole lives.

Who says an old dog can’t learn new tricks? 😉

