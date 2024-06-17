To join Health & Science, please send your Medium ID to our writer registration portal by mentioning the name of the publication. Non-members can read this story via our friend link.

Dear Writers,

ILLUMINATION, established in March 2020, is one of the largest publications on Medium.com, growing rapidly. Currently, more than 30K writers contribute to this publication, which is followed by over 82K readers. Our integrated publications encompass several generic and specialist pubs serving different audiences. You may check out our onboarding pack for details.

As an editor of ILLUMINATION publications, I have noticed a significant increase in workload. Therefore, I approached Dr Mehmet Yildiz, owner, and chief editor of ILLUMINATION Integrated publications on Medium.com, to discuss strategic ways to reduce the load apart from publishing activities.

As he is also my mentor, he advised me to create a publication within my interest areas. While I have multiple interest areas, my greatest interest lies in health sciences, to which I have dedicated over half a century of my life. I am now enjoying my retirement years in my mid-seventies. When I mentioned this to him, he became excited and urged me to proceed quickly.

I asked why I should hurry up. He explained that many writers had recently expressed interest in joining his personal pub called EUPHORIA, assuming it was a public pub, as these writers were interested in health, mental health, and science topics. Supporting these writers would be beneficial and help alleviate the workload of ILLUMINATION.

Inspired and supported by Dr. Yildiz, I decided to establish a publication called Health & Science by ILLUMINATION. Leveraging the established infrastructure of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications, it is poised for rapid growth. I will be inviting 30 volunteer editors to assist me.

We have a Slack workspace and Discord channel, as well as a writer registration portal. Additionally, we have customized social media platforms to amplify messages. Furthermore, we have two experienced boost nominators who can nominate exceptional stories, increasing the chance of further distribution.

In short, we have everything needed to get started and grow rapidly. So, welcome to Health & Science, a publication dedicated to exploring health, mental health, wellness, fitness, and scientific discovery topics.

I am also part of the ILLUMINATION-Curators team. I curated 155 collections. Here is the latest one for new readers/writers.

I am a relatively new writer and editor on Medium.com, but not new to writing and editing, as I spent over 50 years in scientific content development and journal editing. I am also a fast reader and enjoy giving constructive feedback without judging writers.

As an avid reader and Friend of Medium, I aim to provide a supportive, diverse, and inclusive platform for writers to share insightful stories, informative essays, and thought-provoking discussions about medicine, nutrition, psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics, research, innovation, lifestyle choices, and more.

Whether you are a seasoned expert or a curious enthusiast, I invite you to join us on a journey of exploration, collaboration, and learning as we delve into the intricacies of the human body, the wonders of the natural world, the latest advancements in science and technology, animal/plant kingdom, and many more cool things which can tickle your fancy.

We welcome ethical writers of all levels to join us. We are a diverse, inclusive, and collaborative community following the core values and principles of ILLUMINATION.

Initial Submission Guidelines

We welcome submissions relevant to health, wellness, fitness, and science topics. This includes articles on medical breakthroughs, personal health journeys, fitness achievements, scientific research findings, innovations, and more. All submissions must be original works created by the author. Repurposing from your external blogs are welcome but you need to provide a link to prove content belongs to you. We are not perfectionists, but we strive for pragmatic, high-quality content that is well-written, engaging, honest, and informative. Submissions should be clear, concise, and backed by credible sources where necessary. Please format your submissions using proper headings, subheadings, and bullet points where appropriate to enhance readability. Articles can vary in length, but we recommend aiming for a word count of 500 to 2500 words. Longer pieces may be accepted if they provide in-depth analysis or comprehensive coverage of a topic. Include high quality, personally owned or copyright-free images from stock sites and provide captions with proper attribution for any sourced images. Here is our photo-handling policy. To submit your article, please send it as a draft if possible, as we also accept self-published stories if you choose. You can do this by selecting the “Add to Publication” option when editing your story on Medium and choosing Health & Science from the list of available publications. You may include a brief author bio (2–3 sentences) at the end of your submission, introducing yourself and your expertise or interests related to health and science. Submissions will be reviewed by the publication’s editorial team for relevance, quality, and adherence to guidelines. We don’t accept AI-generated content. However, such stories can be submitted to the Lampshade of ILLUMINATION. Please review ILLUMINATION’s AI-generated content policy. Besides, Medium does not allow monetization of AI-generated content, as Dr Yildiz explained in a recent interview with editors. To join Health & Science, please send your Medium ID to our writer registration portal by mentioning the name of the publication.

This is a preliminary submission guideline, and we will create a more comprehensive one with a quality assurance checklist. In the meantime, you may use our generic quality checklist, which applies to all our pubs. It was developed by Dr Yildiz and is designed to increase the chance of boosting.

You can learn about how ILLUMINATION publications support the boost program on Medium.com from the attached interview with Dr Yildiz.

Thank you for considering Health & Science as a platform for sharing your insights and expertise. We look forward to reading your submissions and fostering a community of learning and discovery together.

