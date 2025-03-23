I also published this on Medium and my blog page due to the importance of this book for our health and happiness. Thanks for sharing these links for others to find them.

As a retired healthcare professional, I have spent decades observing the challenges people face when trying to improve their mental well-being. The struggle to manage stress, maintain focus, and sustain mental clarity becomes increasingly common as we age.

I have a great interest in our brains and minds. It is because with a healthy brain and calm mind we can enhance our health, wealth, and happiness. The more invest in our cognitive health the better we can become in our golden years. I know this because I am close to my 80s, no more a spring chicken.

When my wise and caring mentor

asked me whether I can review his long research manuscript titled

and become and line editor plus a subject matter reviewer for it I instantly said yes and got excited as I have known the quality and usefulness of his content for decades.

After reading his book during the alpha and beta phases and spending many hours for editing it for further simplicity, I found this book particularly compelling.

Written by a seasoned cognitive science researcher and a sensible biohacker with four decades of experience, this book offers practical solutions for those seeking to improve their brain health and emotional resilience.

What sets this book apart is its depth, breadth, and practicality.

Unlike many brain health books that focus narrowly on one aspect of cognition, this guide combines a comprehensive approach with actionable insights grounded in scientific research.

The author draws insights from neuroscience, cognitive science, endocrinology, psychiatry, psychology, and metabolic health, blending diverse fields to provide a rich and nuanced understanding of the brain and mind explaining them clearly.

The author combines scientific insights with deeply personal experiences, making this book both relatable and memorable.

Instead of overwhelming readers with complex theories, he explains brain health and cognitive performance in simple yet powerful language, using storytelling to illustrate concepts. This approach makes it easy to connect with the material and understand how small changes can lead to meaningful improvements.

One of the most valuable aspects of this book is its focus on practical strategies. The author introduces lifestyle changes, dietary practices (nutritional biochemistry), quality sleep, thermogenesis, time restricted eating, exercises, neurobics, social connections, and good relationships that can enhance brain function, mental health, and cognitive performance.

From intermittent fasting to meditation, cold exposure to neurobics, the suggested methods are accessible and adaptable. The guidance does not promise quick fixes but encourages readers to experiment with these tools in ways that suit their unique circumstances. This flexibility makes the book feel empowering rather than prescriptive.

As someone who has worked with patients facing cognitive decline, I was particularly impressed by the discussion of neurogenesis and neuroplasticity.

The author explains how the brain can continue to grow, adapt, and rewire itself at any age. This hopeful message is reinforced with actionable advice for building cognitive reserves, which can act as a safeguard against age-related decline. He also examined one of the culprits of aging brain, neuroinflammation.

The book Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life highlights the importance of balancing mental and emotional well-being. The author’s emphasis on joy, connection, and creativity provides a refreshing reminder that improving brain health is not solely about discipline and structure. It is equally about welcoming curiosity and meaningful engagement in our lives. These things made me happy and healthy in my retirement years.

In addition to offering clear guidance, this book shares eye-opening insights that challenge common assumptions which gave me many aha moments such as the brain must be in growth mode to prevent dementia which is the biggest fear of my in my old age. He explains Neurotrophin (growth) proteins like BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) and NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) clearly.

For instance, the author explains why some cognitive exercises may be less effective than we think, while emphasizing powerful yet underused strategies like thermogenesis, mindfulness, gratitude, empathy, and compassion. As an elderly, I rely on my cognitive reserves which I built in the last seven decades.

The author’s exploration of neurocomputing, artificial intelligence, and brain-inspired technologies further expands the reader’s understanding of cognitive enhancement in today’s world.

I also appreciated the author’s honesty in sharing his sensible biohacking experiments. By openly describing both the successes and setbacks experienced along the way, the author offers readers a realistic view of what it takes to sustain positive change.

This transparency is particularly valuable for those hesitant to try unconventional approaches like cold showers, ice baths, saunas, neurobics, or extended fasting which rewired his brain, sharpened his cognitive skills, helped him reverse his metabolic disorders, and made him younger as he got older. These were music to my old ears.

For healthcare professionals seeking reliable insights to guide their patients, this book offers a wealth of evidence-based practices drawn from neuroscience, endocrinology, and metabolic health research.

For individuals eager to improve their mental clarity, boost their creativity, and build emotional resilience, this book presents a clear and actionable roadmap.

The author’s ability to combine scientific rigor with relatable storytelling makes this book a valuable resource.

It does not overwhelm with jargon but instead invites readers to explore their cognitive potential through curiosity, experimentation, and practical steps with clear and flexible guidance.

For anyone looking to feel sharper, more focused, and more joyful at any stage of life, this book offers the guidance needed to get started — and the wisdom to sustain those positive changes over time.

If there is only one book you choose to read in 2025, I recommend Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life. You will be delighted and satisfied with the quality information which can change your life positively.

The book is available in digital, paperback, and audio format. I loved the full audio version on Google Play 10 hours 36 minutes.

How Gratitude Can Strengthen Cognition and Emotional Well-Being

