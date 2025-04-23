I link copies for my readers on Medium and my blog site for free.

Like me, I notice so many people complaining about social media, but they can’t stop it as it has turned into an addiction for them. Some of my family members and friends also struggled with it until they noticed it was an addiction. I told them they had to do something about it.

I found a comprehensive research report by the National Bureau of Economic Research. In this post, I will give you a high-level perspective on this valuable research report.

Many people scroll through your social media feed — TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, or others. They see their friends posting about their latest adventures, celebrations, or opinions.

You might feel an urge to keep up, post something, like, and comment. But inside, you wonder, “Am I really enjoying this? Is this making me happy, or am I just stuck in a cycle?”

For many, social media has become a source of frustration, anxiety, and dissatisfaction. Yet, we keep using it.

Why?

What’s keeping us in this cycle, despite the mental toll it can take?

This study has illuminated just how deep this trap goes.

Researchers investigated the phenomenon of “collective traps” — a situation in which users are stuck in a market that’s bad for their well-being but can’t escape because everyone else is still there. Social media, it turns out, might be the perfect example of such a trap.

Summary of Findings for the Social Pressure We Can’t Escape

The findings are striking.

Many users on platforms like TikTok and Instagram report negative welfare — meaning they don’t feel good about being on the platform — but they continue using it.

The study found that 64% of active TikTok users and 48% of Instagram users would prefer not to use the platform. So, why don’t they leave?

The answer is social pressure.

The research shows that users feel compelled to remain active on these platforms not because they want to but because of the fear of missing out (FOMO). It is the same reason we stay in crowded rooms at parties we would rather leave — we don’t want to be left out of the social loop.

The study reveals something intriguing.

Users are willing to pay to have others deactivate their accounts. In other words, people recognize the negative impact of these platforms on their lives and are frustrated by their existence.

But the social trap is too strong. If others are still on social media, they feel they must be, too.

So, what does this mean for us?

This research uncovers a critical truth. Social media is not just a personal experience but a collective one. The platforms thrive because of network effects; each person’s participation makes them more valuable to everyone else.

But as more people engage, the pressure to conform grows, and the negative impact on individual well-being deepens.

This is where the collective trap becomes more than an individual problem. It is a systemic issue affecting millions of people worldwide.

Social media is designed to keep us hooked, to encourage constant engagement, and to exploit our social connections for profit.

But at what cost?

The mental health implications are significant. Stress, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy are just some of the emotional tolls these platforms take.

The most important lesson from this research is that we must think differently about our relationship with social media.

It is not just about whether or not we like using these platforms. It is about recognizing that we are part of a much larger system.

As individual users, we are caught in a cycle where the behavior of others influences our choices. The fear of missing out, the pressure to keep up, and the anxiety of being disconnected are all part of the same societal dynamic.

This study shows that awareness is the first step in breaking the cycle.

Many people feel stuck because they don’t know that so many others share their dissatisfaction. If we recognize that we are not alone in our frustrations, we might feel empowered to make a change individually and collectively.

What Can We Do Collectively?

The answer is in collective action. The study shows that social media platforms grow on engagement, and the more we engage, the more pressure we put on ourselves and others to keep up.

We need to start shifting our behaviors and expectations to break free from this cycle.

Redefine Your Social Media Use

The first step is to redefine what social media should be for us. It is time to prioritize quality over quantity, mental well-being over constant updates, and genuine connection over superficial likes and comments. Platforms must lead by designing features that promote healthier, more intentional use rather than just increasing engagement, but of course, they won’t due to profitability reasons.

Consider Digital Detoxes

Just as we need physical rest, we need mental rest from the digital world. Encouraging regular digital detoxes — where we disconnect for a day, a weekend, or even longer — can help reduce the pressure to stay plugged in all the time.

Raise awareness by Advocating for Change

Awareness is key. If more people understand that they are not alone in feeling dissatisfied with social media, they might feel more empowered to make changes.

Conversations about the mental toll of social media are essential, and they need to be as common as discussions about the physical benefits of exercise or healthy eating.

The researchers call for more regulation and scrutiny of these platforms, and so should we. As users, we have the power to demand better.

Platforms should be accountable for their impact on mental health and society, and we must hold them to higher standards.

The research on collective traps in social media markets clearly shows how social media affects our lives in ways we may not fully realize.

But we can break free from the social media trap by raising awareness, changing our habits, and advocating for better platform designs.

The cycle may be hard to escape, but with collective action and a shift in our approach, we can create a healthier relationship with digital technologies that supports our well-being rather than trapping us in a cycle of dissatisfaction.

You can download the paper for free via this link authored by four researchers, Leonardo Bursztyn, Benjamin R. Handel, Rafael Jimenez & Christopher Roth.

I use social media to share some stories I read, but I am not addicted to it. I use it carefully because I can get addicted. How about you?

