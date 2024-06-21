Image courtesy of Wikimedia

As a retired public health professional, I feel compelled to address a troubling issue impacting the dissemination of crucial health information. Having studied cancer cells diligently throughout my career, I understand that cancer is one of the most complex health conditions, challenging the brilliant minds of our century.

Recently, a professionally written article titled Vascular Access for Chemotherapy by Bruno Soriano Pignataro MD PhD, a specialist medical doctor and scientist, received no organic views on Medium’s Health and Science publication. This is not an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend.

Dr. Pignataro’s article, which included original content from his medical practice and interpreted research from The Lancet, deserved broader recognition. When I read the draft, I felt honored, having long admired his insightful stories.

Believing it was worthy of being a Staff Pick, I requested BOOST nominators to promote it, hoping it would enlighten Medium’s readers. Unfortunately, despite its nomination, the story was not selected.

While I have grown disillusioned with the BOOST system, which I previously discussed in an article titled No Boosted Stories So Far for Me, and Here’s Why I No Longer Care About It, my concern is the organic reach of valuable content from authentic writers.

It is disheartening to see what appears to be a pattern of censorship, particularly of cancer-related stories. This observation, supported by statistical evidence, suggests that Medium’s algorithm — and alarmingly, human curators — routinely suppresses such content.

Recently, I invited Dr. Pignataro to contribute to my publications, and he graciously accepted. His latest submission, filled with valuable insights from his medical practice, was only viewed by myself and my mentor, Dr Mehmet Yildiz who admire and endorse his content as a seasoned scientist.

In stark contrast, another story about daily love-making garnered 3.7K views. While I support the sharing of personal experiences in our publications, this disparity highlights a troubling prioritization of content.

Consider the dichotomy: a rigorously researched, medically significant article is seen by a mere handful of editors, while more trivial content is widely distributed.

Considering a picture tells a thousand words, I provide you two screen captures to make points in this story.

Can you see the dichotomy between the two stories? One is organically distributed showed to 3.7K readers and another censored and only viewed by 7 editors who assessed the story. ZERO readers from the platform.

Yes, Friends of Medium was prevented from seeing this valuable story from an MD and PhD who studied for many years, pouring his heart and soul into learning medical science and working to heal people from debilitating diseases.

Interestingly this medical doctor and scientist only gained 65 followers from Medium and those who are selling snake oils got 50K or more followers.

Do you reckon important words matter on this platform? I personally don’t think so.

Final Words

Medium’s readers were deprived of the opportunity to engage with the valuable insights of a dedicated MD and PhD who has devoted his life to medical science and healing.

This situation raises critical questions about the platform’s content distribution priorities. Does Medium value important, informative content? Based on current trends, it seems not.

It is time for Friends of Medium and the platform itself to re-evaluate these practices. Ensuring that significant public health information reaches its intended audience is not just a matter of fairness but a responsibility to the community.

Let us advocate for transparency and a more balanced approach to content curation, where stories that matter can reach and benefit those who need them most.

I wrote about my thoughts on Medium’s overt censorship of cancer-related stories. Here is the link to the story.

Here’s Why I Now Firmly Believe Medium Algo Deliberately Suppress Content Related to Cancer

I have known this for a long time, but it became clearer after my recent story about the hot topic of the Warburg…medium.com

Here are samples of what some discerning readers said about it. Heartfelt thanks to my avid readers and supporters of my publication Health and Science on Medium.com: Robin Palmer, Shayla Renee 💖, Mark Armstrong, Michael Chief, Naya Monroe, MA, LCDC-I, Rebecca Romanelli, Lawson Wallace, John, Infiniti God, K. Joseph, James Boylan, Dorin Cojocariu, and Aiden (Owner of Illumination Gaming)

I am also profoundly disappointed that the Medium algorithm has censored my critical public health story, which conveyed an important announcement from the World Health Organization.

4 Corporate Culprits Behind Major Chronic Diseases According to WHO

World Health Organization blames tobacco, processed food, fossil fuel, and alcohol industry for 2.7 million deaths…medium.com

Here is a story from a cancer survivor Mikel K Miller which was only read by 22 people. This person shares his success in defeating cancer.

Surviving Colorectal Cancer, Part 20

My Colorectal Cancer Disrupted Life for Both My Wife and Me.medium.com

Thank you for reading, and let’s keep the hope and optimism. I wish you a healthy and long life.

If you want to read exceptional stories that I reviewed and endorsed, you may check out this outstanding collection posted by Dr Mehmet Yildiz, chief editor of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications giving voice to 30000+ authentic writers. This is the best collection I have seen on this platform. There is something for everyone.

Gift: Curated & Handpicked Stories for Friends of Medium, Who Pay the Premium Price

For good reasons, my editorial team and I invested over 300 hours of editorial effort in these exceptional stories.medium.com

I am now on Substack 🌞

Finally Joined Substack: A New Chapter in Supporting My Readers

Welcoming the Value of Repurposing Content Across Platformsmedium.com

If you write about health and science, you are welcome to join my publication. Here is the link to the initial submission guidelines. Here is a sample of how I curate stories from Health & Science publication on Medium.com. Top 10 Stories Published on Health & Science Publication for Friends of Medium

Uplifting Update on My New Pub

My new little publication, Health and Science, made a huge impact, and it is growing as fast as its big brother, ILLUMINATION. I wrote my first newsletter yesterday as it got thousands of views in May 2024. You may read the details from my first juicy and uplifting newsletter titled Exciting Updates from the 1st Successful Month of Health and Science Pub on Medium.

Recently, I introduced three writers for my publication Health and Science. I will introduce more writers soon. In the meantime, let’s support Dr. ADAM TABRIZ, Naya Monroe, MA, LCDC-I, and Lawson Wallace. 🙏

I also curate stories from ILLUMINATION publications. Here is a recent sample version, in which you might find stories on eclectic topics.

Mike’s Favorite Stories on ILLUMINATION Publications — #150 💐

About Me

I am a retired scientist in his mid-70s with several grandkids who keep me going and inspire me to write on this platform. As a giveback activity, I volunteered as an editor for Illumination publications, supporting many new writers. I will be happy to read, publish, and promote your stories. You may connect with me on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Quora, where I share stories I read. You may subscribe to my account to get my stories in your inbox when I post.

Lessons Learned from My Personal Stories

Edit descriptionmedium.com