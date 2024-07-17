Readers of Medium.com can read this story for free via my friend link

As a retired elderly, I never considered myself a fan of social media or mobile apps, but I joined X and Facebook to share valuable stories from Medium, where I read and write and serve as an editor and curator for several publications. I enjoy a bit of online gaming with my grandkids as they make me feel younger and improve my relationship with them.

I wrote this story because, recently, both X and Facebook have started removing specific stories published on Medium.com, particularly those related to public health. A few months ago, X temporarily suspended my account for sharing a staff-picked story by David Mokotoff, MD. I wrote about this issue before to raise awareness.

They did this a few more times, and I informed them that I was considering upgrading to X Premium as suggested by my mentor as a content developer and curator to reach a broad audience, but their restrictions dissuaded me. While they haven’t responded, the harassment has lessened.

Now, Facebook has joined the fray.

A few days ago, they removed a story shared from my Health and Science publication. Despite my appeal, the story wasn’t reinstated. I didn’t dwell on it, being preoccupied with more pressing matters.

Today, Facebook has flagged another story that holds personal significance. One of my adult children, a cardiologist, asked me to share it on social media for its potential public health benefits.

The story, curated by Medium and written with scientific rigor by Dr Mehmet Yildiz, is a comprehensive piece on intermittent fasting, debunking myths with scientific studies and clinical anecdotes.

Shocking Message from Facebook Today

Below is a screenshot of Facebook’s notification, which I had to appeal again. As a retired health professor and public health advocate, I view this as a profound insult!

Image screen capture from my Facebook account

According to Facebook, my post was flagged for attempting to get likes, follows, shares, or video views in a misleading way.

I told to myself as first reaction:

Who do you think you are to judge me like this? I don’t care about your platform’s likes, follows, shares, or video views. This is beyond frustrating — it’s insulting!

I have been sharing stories like this for two years and have yet to have any intention of gaining followers on Facebook. I really don’t care about vanity things on social media. I am too old for such silly things.

For example, I have never checked and don’t know who follows me, as I don’t like Facebook, don’t engage there, and never created a personal profile. I don’t share personal information or photos; it doesn’t interest me.

It’s astonishing that a platform used by over a billion people can’t accurately determine the purpose behind user posts.

Instead of addressing illegal activities and abuses on their platform, Facebook focuses on labeling a scientifically backed Medium story as spam and unfairly branding me as a spammer.

As a retired health professional and a dedicated editor/curator, this experience has been frustrating and stressful. It deeply concerns me about I try to understand the role of social media in society.

Social media platforms like Facebook must reassess their approach and prioritize genuine content that contributes to public knowledge and well-being. Currently, they add noise and create societal tension.

I wonder why so many people waste their time on social media. What is the point? What do they gain from them?

Unless these platforms address these spam issues and stop suppressing valuable content, I will not pay them and will not give them free content anymore.

Instead of gardening in or paying for services that overlook the importance of authentic content, I’d rather support burgeoning writers on platforms like Substack or Quora, where their growth and contributions are genuinely valued.

Have you got such issues on these social media platforms? If so, please share your experiences in the comment section.

Join me on Substack and Quora Where I Curate Content

You are welcome to join my Quora space and share your stories, story links, Substack post, or relevant blog posts. I introduced it in a previous story, so I link it here as a reference.

If you are new to Quora you may also check out this inspiring and educational story of my mentor Dr Mehmet Yildiz who always find ways to stimulate my aging brain with his novel and meaningful approaches.

Upon questions from freelance writers, I created a tutorial to guide them in monetizing their content on Quora spaces thorough the Quora+ subscription model.

And fiction writers pay attention to the attached story by ILLUMINATION-Curators featuring a special Quora space for fiction writers and its supportive moderator Scarlet Ibis James 🦩.

My Focus on Substack

As Dr Yildiz also taught me how to create and use Substack, I will also transfer this knowledge to you. I am now on Substack and enjoying it very much. I wrote a story about it and submitted it to Substack on the ILLUMINATION publication. You can do the same.

Here is the link to my Substack.

As I do to my Quora space, I will also invite guest writers to my Substack site soon and will curate stories from my Medium publication Health and Science on Substack. So please leave a comment if you are interested. You can also contact me on ILLUMINATION Slack Workspace, where I work as a volunteer editor and moderator.

Here is an empowering story posted earlier by Dr Yildiz, which inspired me and might guide you if you are a new writer like me.

I am a retired healthcare scientist in his mid-70s, and I have several grandkids who keep me going and inspire me to write on this platform. I am also the chief editor of the Health and Science publication on Medium.com. As a giveback activity, I volunteered as an editor for Illumination publications, supporting many new writers.

