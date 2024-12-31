Health Science Research By Dr Mike Broadly

Health Science Research By Dr Mike Broadly

December 2024

A Thoughtful Dive into the Cortisol Labyrinth
Five stars for a practical, compassionate, and downright enlightening read for “Cortisol Clarity” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz available on 1 January 2025 in…
  
Dr Mike Broadly
A Game-Changing Resource & Exceptional Book for Advanced Freelance Writers
My Editorial Review of Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery” as a beta reader and one of the line editors
  
Dr Mike Broadly
Uric Acid 101: 10 Common Questions and Brief Answers
What it is, why should we care, and what can we do
  
Dr Mike Broadly
A Temporary Tattoo Could Change How We Understand the Aging Brain
A simplified presentation of a new scientific research on Cell Biomaterials
  
Dr Mike Broadly
November 2024

October 2024

Why My Granddaughter Wants to Be Like Iggy Azalea — and How We’re Helping Her Discover Her Own Identity
Reflections from a grandfather determined to guide his granddaughter toward self-discovery and resilience.
  
Dr Mike Broadly
Euthanasia: A Compassionate Path or a Dangerous Precedent?
A New Debate on Legalizing Assisted Dying in England and Wales
  
Dr Mike Broadly
A Wake-Up Call for Privacy Posed by Smart Glasses
Two Harvard researchers discovered how Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, marketed for convenience and style, could be hacked to reveal personal information…
  
Dr Mike Broadly
Journalistic Censorship Intensifies on Social Media: A Look at Ken Klippenstein’s Suspension on X
Why X (formerly Twitter) suspended investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein and what it reveals about political censorship in the lead-up to the 2024…
  
Dr Mike Broadly
September 2024

