Digital Learned Helplessness: A Survival Guide for Older Folks
Bridging the digital divide without losing your mind in a tech-driven world
Feb 8
•
Dr Mike Broadly
6
December 2024
A Thoughtful Dive into the Cortisol Labyrinth
Five stars for a practical, compassionate, and downright enlightening read for “Cortisol Clarity” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz available on 1 January 2025 in…
Dec 31, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
9
A Game-Changing Resource & Exceptional Book for Advanced Freelance Writers
My Editorial Review of Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery” as a beta reader and one of the line editors
Dec 30, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
4
Uric Acid 101: 10 Common Questions and Brief Answers
What it is, why should we care, and what can we do
Dec 20, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
8
A Temporary Tattoo Could Change How We Understand the Aging Brain
A simplified presentation of a new scientific research on Cell Biomaterials
Dec 3, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
4
November 2024
Why 50% of 10,000 UK Type II Diabetics Choose Low Carb Diet Instead of Drugs
Insights from Medical Dr. David Unwin’s scientific paper in the BMJ
Nov 13, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
4
Hyperuricemia: What Is Uric Acid and How It Affects Our Health
Although it is still debatable we have some clues to deal with this sneaky acid mainly hidden in junk foods, alcohol, and sugary drinks
Nov 8, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
5
October 2024
Why My Granddaughter Wants to Be Like Iggy Azalea — and How We’re Helping Her Discover Her Own Identity
Reflections from a grandfather determined to guide his granddaughter toward self-discovery and resilience.
Oct 11, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
7
Euthanasia: A Compassionate Path or a Dangerous Precedent?
A New Debate on Legalizing Assisted Dying in England and Wales
Oct 8, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
12
A Wake-Up Call for Privacy Posed by Smart Glasses
Two Harvard researchers discovered how Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, marketed for convenience and style, could be hacked to reveal personal information…
Oct 8, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
10
Journalistic Censorship Intensifies on Social Media: A Look at Ken Klippenstein’s Suspension on X
Why X (formerly Twitter) suspended investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein and what it reveals about political censorship in the lead-up to the 2024…
Oct 1, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
3
September 2024
What Can We Learn from the Behaviors of "Queer Organisms" in Nature as Parents?
Exploring the Lessons from Nature: Embracing Open-Mindedness and Tolerance for Diverse Sexual Choices and Identities Among Loved Ones
Sep 29, 2024
•
Dr Mike Broadly
5
